Reviewing PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Grow Capital (NASDAQ:GRWC)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million 4.62 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -37.50 Grow Capital $140,000.00 107.71 -$2.40 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Risk & Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Grow Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -16.63% -11.60% -5.55% Grow Capital N/A -229.87% -98.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PowerFleet and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena. In addition, it offers tenants the option to lease, lease to purchase, or buy the condo warehouse units. Further, the company operates Lake Selmac resort that offers fishing, swimming, boating, RV parking, tent camping, and cabin accommodation facilities. The company was formerly known as Grow Condos, Inc. and changed its name to Grow Capital, Inc. in April 2019. Grow Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Eagle Point, Oregon.