Reviewing RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of OrganiGram shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OrganiGram and RAPT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram 1 4 5 0 2.40 RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

OrganiGram currently has a consensus price target of $10.96, indicating a potential upside of 323.17%. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.49%. Given OrganiGram’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares OrganiGram and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram -42.78% -6.13% -4.57% RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OrganiGram and RAPT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram $61.27 million 6.91 -$7.20 million $0.06 43.17 RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.15 million N/A N/A

OrganiGram has higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics.

Summary

OrganiGram beats RAPT Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475 for the treatment of a range of tumors; and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. The company is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible and hematopoietic progenitor kinase for the treatment of cancer. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.