Reviewing Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) & SS&C Technologies (NYSE:SSNC)

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rosetta Stone and SS&C Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone $173.63 million 2.54 -$21.47 million ($0.95) -19.32 SS&C Technologies $3.42 billion 4.67 $103.20 million $2.62 24.14

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rosetta Stone. Rosetta Stone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rosetta Stone and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone -5.92% N/A -5.70% SS&C Technologies 7.83% 19.25% 5.67%

Volatility & Risk

Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rosetta Stone and SS&C Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone 0 0 3 0 3.00 SS&C Technologies 0 2 10 0 2.83

Rosetta Stone currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.71%. SS&C Technologies has a consensus price target of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Rosetta Stone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rosetta Stone is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Rosetta Stone on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. It provides solutions to clients in institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, brokerage, retirement, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets, commercial lenders, real estate investment trusts, corporate treasury groups, insurance companies, pension funds, municipal finance groups, and real estate property managers. The company also offers health care solutions, such as claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence services to health care industry that include pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health optimization solutions, as well as provides professional and products support services. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.