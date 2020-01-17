Reviewing SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) & MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY)

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR $35.16 billion 0.62 $1.61 billion $20.88 8.44 MERLIN ENTERTAI/S $2.25 billion 2.65 $307.00 million N/A N/A

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MERLIN ENTERTAI/S.

Profitability

This table compares SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 3.30% 11.92% 6.17% MERLIN ENTERTAI/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MERLIN ENTERTAI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 MERLIN ENTERTAI/S 0 3 0 0 2.00

Summary

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR beats MERLIN ENTERTAI/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands. It also operates resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brands; and LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands. The company operates approximately 120 attractions, 18 hotels, and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin Entertainments plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom.