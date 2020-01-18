Reviewing Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and Novocure (NYSE:NVCR)

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novocure and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novocure $248.07 million 36.94 -$63.56 million ($0.69) -134.17 Teleflex $2.45 billion 7.26 $200.80 million $9.90 38.76

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Novocure. Novocure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Novocure and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novocure 0 3 3 0 2.50 Teleflex 0 1 7 1 3.00

Novocure currently has a consensus price target of $80.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.23%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $405.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Teleflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Novocure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Novocure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Novocure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Novocure has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novocure and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novocure -8.43% -18.45% -6.95% Teleflex 17.36% 18.81% 7.96%

Summary

Teleflex beats Novocure on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.