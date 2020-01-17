Reviewing Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Rego Payment Architectures (NYSE:RPMT)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 29.86% 17.56% 13.62% Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -819.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Veeva Systems has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and Rego Payment Architectures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $862.21 million 25.39 $229.83 million $1.24 118.81 Rego Payment Architectures $50,000.00 426.37 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Veeva Systems and Rego Payment Architectures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 0 6 11 0 2.65 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeva Systems currently has a consensus target price of $177.12, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Rego Payment Architectures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal. The company's payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. It offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cerritos, California.