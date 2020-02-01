Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Integrated BioPharma (NASDAQ:INBP)

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated BioPharma $49.98 million 0.16 $1.69 million N/A N/A Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.65 million ($1.41) -10.29

Integrated BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Integrated BioPharma has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.1, indicating that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Integrated BioPharma and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.40%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Integrated BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated BioPharma 3.60% 123.52% 8.74% Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.11% -33.59%

Summary

Integrated BioPharma beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated Biopharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Branded Proprietary Products segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Naturally Noni, Peaceful Sleep, Green Envy, FiberCal, and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products, and healthful nutritional products through the Internet; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. This segment also provides warehousing and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for the treatment of plantar warts. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.