Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Revival Gold Inc (CVE:RVG) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, approximately 169,975 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 77,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Revival Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.74.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Revival Gold Company Profile (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?