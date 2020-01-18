Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.45

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.45 and traded as high as $24.00. Revlon shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 4,935 shares trading hands.

REV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revlon Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Revlon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Revlon during the second quarter worth about $459,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

