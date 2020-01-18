Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of RWLK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 286,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,025. Rewalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 322.41% and a negative return on equity of 192.14%. Analysts expect that Rewalk Robotics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

