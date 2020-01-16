Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXN. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of REXN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,015. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

