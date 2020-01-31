Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Short Interest Up 11.5% in January

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 103,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,882. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

