Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NYSE:REXR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 502,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.57, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,701,160.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,746,000 after buying an additional 929,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,717 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

