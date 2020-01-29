Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.85

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 26396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,241.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 471,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

