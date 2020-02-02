Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson Sells 110,000 Shares

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $34.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rexnord by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $3,330,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $21,522,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rexnord by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

