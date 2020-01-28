Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

RXN stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 8,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,524. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RXN shares. ValuEngine cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $44,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

