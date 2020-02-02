Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Director Sells $761,347.20 in Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $761,347.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,952.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RXN stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,374,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $19,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $21,522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 232,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $5,198,000.

RXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

