Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Rexnord in a report released on Sunday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RXN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE RXN opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $34,374,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 110.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,680 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,522,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 232,766 shares during the period.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $173,532.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $433,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?