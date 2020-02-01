Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RXN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE:RXN opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $87,780.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,664.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $3,524,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,657 shares of company stock worth $14,835,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume