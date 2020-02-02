Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Rexnord in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 288,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rexnord by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Rexnord by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,120 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rexnord news, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $761,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,952.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 457,657 shares of company stock valued at $14,835,633. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

