Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Insider Sells $4,373,200.00 in Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rexnord stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 288,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rexnord by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rexnord by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Rexnord by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

