Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Rexnord has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 27.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after buying an additional 232,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,374,000.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Story: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.