Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Rexnord has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,521.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,937 shares of company stock worth $5,999,586. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

