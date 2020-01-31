Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $42.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Rexnord stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,400. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,355.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,937 shares of company stock worth $5,999,586. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

