Rexnord (RXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Rexnord to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rexnord to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $32.27 on Friday. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

RXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $44,569.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $173,532.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

