RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Howard F. Hill Sells 28,879 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?