RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $59.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.20.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

In other RF Industries news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $60,780.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,079 shares of company stock worth $238,706. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

