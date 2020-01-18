RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Up 11.9%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s share price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.77, 148,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 307% from the average session volume of 36,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The stock has a market cap of $57.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

In other RF Industries news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $60,780.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,079 shares of company stock worth $238,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

