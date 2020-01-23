RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RGCO stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. On average, analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

