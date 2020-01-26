Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives €110.10 Average PT from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €110.10 ($128.02).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of ETR RHM traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €102.50 ($119.19). 127,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €83.06 ($96.58) and a one year high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

