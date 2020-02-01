RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,070.00

Shares of RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,070 ($40.38) and last traded at GBX 3,322 ($43.70), with a volume of 342907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,330 ($43.80).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,185 ($68.21).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,712.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,971.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.37.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

