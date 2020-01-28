Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:RBKB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 227.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 159,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

