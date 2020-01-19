Rhinomed (ASX:RNO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Rhinomed Ltd (ASX:RNO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.18. Rhinomed shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 65,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

Rhinomed Company Profile (ASX:RNO)

Rhinomed Limited, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes consumer and medical devices. The company identifies, acquires, and commercializes late stage therapeutic delivery technologies. It markets Turbine, a nasal dilator designed to assist to breathe easier during aerobic exercise; and Mute, a nasal dilator designed to enhance sleep quality by breathing more and snoring less.

