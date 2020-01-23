Rhipe (ASX:RHP) Trading Down 0.4%

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.22 ($1.57) and last traded at A$2.31 ($1.64), 197,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.32 ($1.65).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$2.12 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.55. The stock has a market cap of $319.46 million and a P/E ratio of 51.82.

Rhipe Company Profile (ASX:RHP)

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

