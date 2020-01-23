RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Trading Up 1%

RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13, approximately 1,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

About RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

