Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYTM. BidaskClub downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,521. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $774.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $341,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve