Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.97

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 9514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $807.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,234.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 141,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,112,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

