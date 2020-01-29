Richard Doubleday Sells 1,532 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $359,008.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,352,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Doubleday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $333,519.48.

DXCM stock opened at $234.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.66. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $242.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,571,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

