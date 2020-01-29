Richard K. Templeton Sells 135,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $17,648,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,267,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $128.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

