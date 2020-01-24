Richard P. Clark Sells 3,533 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE ACN opened at $210.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.36. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $148.67 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk