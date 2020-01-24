Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.32

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and traded as low as $46.32. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 2,108 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The firm has a market cap of $513.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18.

In other news, Director Gerard Walter Glynn sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.73, for a total transaction of C$1,874,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 575,436 shares in the company, valued at C$26,314,688.28.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

