Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$87.27 million during the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

