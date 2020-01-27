Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richardson Electronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Richardson Electronics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

