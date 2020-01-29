Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:RCH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$29.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$20.03 and a 12-month high of C$29.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

