Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE RCH traded down C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$29.01. 12,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,633. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$20.03 and a 12 month high of C$29.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$270.00 million. Analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.3700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

