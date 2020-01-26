Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$29.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$28.50. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$28.64 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$20.03 and a twelve month high of C$28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

