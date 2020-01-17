Richland Resources (LON:RLD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Richland Resources Ltd (LON:RLD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.10. Richland Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 89,995,356 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $788,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12.

About Richland Resources (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and sale of colored gemstones. The company primarily focuses on mining Capricorn sapphires. It holds interest in Capricorn Sapphire project that comprise various tenements covering an area of approximately 494 hectares located in Queensland, Australia.

