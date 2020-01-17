Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ricoh in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

