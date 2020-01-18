Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ricoh from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of RICOY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 5,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

