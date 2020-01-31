Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.89

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ricoh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ricoh Co Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

